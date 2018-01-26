Effective Living Series: Rev. Ade-Acquah’s lessons on values

The curtains came down on Citi FM’s 2018 edition of the Effective Living Series on Thursday, January 25, with a session on values; what they are and the right kind of values to inculcate in oneself.

Rev. Bernard Ade-Acquah of Powerhouse Ministries International, took listeners through the challenging journey of understanding what values are, making it a priority and inculcating it.

He defined values as “intangible attributes that you consider important in influencing your choices and actions, and which eventually create the environment of building a society.”

According to him, values are some of the most important things in one’s area of work and family.

He stated that, values help a person choose between competing interests, adding that what drives a person’s daily actions will be determined by what they value the most.

Rev. Ade-Acquah also advised that, it was important not to make decisions based on one’s feelings, but rather one’s values.

He noted that, values are not taught in schools, but rather at home by one’s family.

“Values come from the essence of life,” he said.

According to him, values differ in every home, but the very common ones you will find in every home include respect, honesty, kindness, courage, perseverance and dependability.

He also noted that, a person’s value is distorted when they put themselves first in their daily dealings.

According to him, integrity and truth are the core foundation of values which should be enforced, adding that a solid family should be built on those core values.

Respect as a value in practice must involve “acknowledging people who are more senior to you, people who were there before you, and who have done something you are benefiting from,” Ade-Acquah said.

Excellence is also a value which involves improving on yourself and wanting more for yourself in a way that elevates your current situation to a better one, the reverend added.

“Excellence is an innate value for you to want better things for yourself, so I want an improvement in my life, I want to add value to what I am doing,” he said.

Prioritizing values create sanitized environments and develop a nation, he noted.

Listen to Rev. Bernard Ade-Acquah’s full session on values below

–

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana