Thomas Abbey joins Ismaily SC

Former Hearts of Oak captain, Thomas Abbey has joined Egyptian side Ismaily SC.

Abbey’s contract with Hearts ran out at the end of last season and was in talks with the club for a possible renewal before Ismaily came calling.

Abbey had been linked with a host of clubs and went on a two-week trial with South African giants Ajax Cape Town last month after he attained floating status but failed to land a deal.

The 24-year old was Hearts top scorer last season with 13 goals, and was also on target in their MTN FA Cup final defeat against rivals Kotoko. The Egyptian club announced the deal on their official page on Wednesday night.

رحبوا معنا بمهاجمنا الجديد نجم منتخب غانا للمحليين توماس ابيا 💥🇬🇭 Welcome Thomas Abbey our new striker ! #شجع_الدراويش pic.twitter.com/MS9znnt9lY — Ismaily SC (@ismailyofficial) January 24, 2018

Abbey was also part of the Black Stars B team that won the WAFU Cup last year.

–

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana