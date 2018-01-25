Police probing threats against Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital director

Despite efforts in 2017 to resolve the tussle between the Director of the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital, Dr. Eugene Dordoye, and the nurses at the facility, it appears the conflict is not ending anytime soon as the Elmina Police have confirmed to Citi News that they are investigating complaints from the Director over text messages threatening his life.

The Elmina Police Commander, DSP Entsua Annan, made this known in an interview with Citi News in reaction to claims by the Secretary of the Nurses group at the hospital, Malcom Ali, that the Director is accusing them falsely.

The Secretary in an earlier interview withsaid, “On the 11of this month, the Director lodged a complaint that he received a text message on his phone that was similar to the posters (protesting against him) around the hospital”.

Mr. Ali further indicated that, although the Elmina police invited three nurses over the text message, no statements were taken from them.

Explaining the matter to Citi News, DSP Entsua Annan said, “He (the Director) has reported that people have been sending him (threatening) messages, and he thinks the same person who was opposed to the removal of the posters was the one who might have sent him the text messages”.

The officer has assured that the matter is being investigated.

DSP Entsua Annan also clarified claims by the nurses that the Director is accusing them of being responsible for a robbery attack on the school’s accountant.

“He didn’t allege that any nurse has robbed the accountant. He was entertaining fear that what has happened to the man (the accountant) was because of the strike”, he said.

DSP Annan further added that, “He thinks that the accountant is close to him, so if he has been robbed, then it could be some of the nurses who might have engineered the robbery, but he didn’t say that the nurses were behind the robbery”.

–

By: Joseph Ackon-Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana