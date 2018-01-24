Police recruitment: Applicants to undergo physical screening Jan. 29

The Ghana Police Service has said shortlisted applicants will undergo physical screening on Monday, January 29, 2018 at all screening centres as part of its recruitment exercise.

A statement signed by Deputy Superintendent of the Police Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman said all the applicants who made it through the preliminary selection process, shall receive text messages from the Ghana Police Service from January 23.

The statement also advised the applicants to check for necessary details on their recruitment portal including the assigned screening centres.

They were also advised to keep their phones and email accounts active during the period.

“Applicants are to print out the E-mail message, add it to all original copies of relevant documents which include a qualified report, GCB voucher, academic professional certificates, birth certificates, national service certificates and any other relevant document,” the statement said.

“Any applicant who presents a forged document at the screening will be arrested and prosecuted.”

The potential recruits who are selected after the screening will then sit for an examination on Sunday February 4, 2018.

The Ghana Police Service November 20 2017, began the massive recruitment drive aimed at enlisting personnel into all sectors of the service.

A statement signed at the time by the Director-General of Human Resources Development at the Ghana Police Service, COP Beatrice Vib-Sanziri, listed close to 50 units which qualified personnel will be absorbed to fill.

Recruitment for the various security agencies had usually been fraught with claims of fraud, with applicants often duped by persons claiming they could guarantee recruitment into the services.

The agencies have attempted to resolve this problem by taking the process online to cut out the activities of middlemen but a number of potential recruits have been defrauded.

The Police warned the public against messages concerning recruitment exercise from unofficial police sources and advised that they be disregarded.

“Persons who deal with these fake middlemen do it at their own risk,” the statement added.

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana