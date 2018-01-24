‘I was not raped’ – 18-yr-old girl captured on sex-tape tells Police

The Central Regional Police have stated that the 18-year-old Senior High School student allegedly captured on video having sex with the former head teacher of Edumanu D/A Basic School Robert Seppey, has denied that she was raped.

This was after a number of suggestions on social media platforms that the girl might have been forced into the act.

Speaking to, the Regional Command’s Director of Public Affairs, ASP Irene Oppong, said that although investigations are progressing, the headteacher, who is currently on the run and has been relieved of his post, has not been charged with any crime.

She added that the GES would carry out its own investigations to determine whether Robert Seppey breached any codes of conduct with his actions.

“She’s the victim and she says the man did not rape [her]. It’s up to GES to take over and investigate to see if there is any code of conduct that the man has violated,” she said.

‘On the run’

The Police have said they are looking for three young men who allegedly leaked the sex tape.

According to the police, the three, Bright Abdulai, Joe and Felix Quarm, all residents of Breman Adumanu in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region.

The police say the three will be charged with publication or sale of an obscene material.

In a statement issued on they added that the girl in the video, in her statement to the police, accused the three of circulating the content.

ASP Irene Oppong confirmed that a manhunt for the men had begun, adding that the help of some opinion leaders in the community had been sought to track them down.

“The problem now is the circulation of the video. We have some names, we had information that they circulated the video. For now, we are looking for them and we have invited some to come this morning, others are on the run and we are using opinion leaders to look for them,” she added.

–

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana