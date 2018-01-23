Cross-examination of NCA Legal Director ends

The cross-examination of the first prosecution witness in the case involving the former Board Chair of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Eugene Baffuor Bonnie, former Director General, William Mathew Tevie, and three others, who are facing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state, has ended.

The witness, who is the Director Legal Services at the NCA, Abena Asafo Adjei, among other things testified that, she had no knowledge of the contract between the NCA and Infraloks Development Limited to purchase any security equipment for the Authority.

The witness further added that, she only came across the contract when the investigator handling the case came to her office and handed the document to her.

She also revealed that the alleged contract had the name National Communications Agency instead of Authority.

Abena Asafo Adjei also told the Accra High Court that the money withdrawn from the NCA’s account, which was used to purchase security equipment did not have the approval of the board of the Authority.

According to her, minutes of Board meetings during the period from 2015 till date, do not show any request and approval brought before members of the board.

Mrs. Asafo Adjei also added that, the only request for external support had to do with some Ghc2 million for the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

After her testimony, she was cross-examined by lawyers for the defendants, Thadeus Sory, Agbesi Kojo Dzakpasu, Osafo Buabeng and Baffour Asaase Gyimah.

The fifth Defense Lawyer, Samuel Cudjoe, waived his opportunity to also cross-examine the witness.

Background

The NCA boss, William Tevie and four others were arraigned for allegedly causing financial loss to the state over the alleged fraudulent $6 million contract signed between the NCA and Infraloks Development Limited (IDL).

The five are said to have fraudulently withdrawn some four million dollars from NCA accounts without justification.

Reports indicate that an Israeli company, NSO Group Technology Limited was contracted to supply the surveillance equipment at the cost of $6 million, to enable National Security monitor conversations of persons believed to be engaged in terrorism.

IDL was also reportedly charging $2 million to facilitate the transaction, bringing the total sum to $8 million.

But the three, through the said contract, allegedly withdrew $4 million from the accounts of the NCA and have failed to account for it.

But only $1 million was allegedly paid into the accounts of the Israeli company.

The case has been adjourned to the 25th of January 2018.

–

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana