Australian Open 2018: Kyle Edmund stuns Grigor Dimitrov to reach semi-finals

Britain’s Kyle Edmund stunned third seed Grigor Dimitrov to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open.

Edmund was playing in the last eight of a major for the first time but showed few nerves in a 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 win.

The world number 49 becomes only the sixth British man to reach the last four at a Grand Slam in the Open era.

He will play top seed Rafael Nadal or sixth seed Marin Cilic on Thursday for a place in the final.

Andy Murray, Greg Rusedski, John Lloyd, Roger Taylor and Tim Henman – who was watching from the front row on Rod Laver Arena – are the only other British men to have reached Grand Slam singles semi-finals since tennis turned professional in 1968.

Edmund has long looked the most likely to join that list, but few would have predicted it would happen at this year’s Australian Open.

Ranked 49th and without an ATP final to his name, let alone a title, logic suggested there were several more steps to make before becoming a major contender.

However, the Yorkshireman’s huge forehand is already one of the biggest shots in the game, and marked an improvement on serve and return in the off-season appear to have fast-tracked him.

Source: BBC