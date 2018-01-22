Indian remanded over alleged defilement of 3-year-old

The Indian man who is alleged to have sexually abused a three-year-old girl in a swimming pool in Tarkwa, has been remanded into police custody after the case was recalled.

He was charged with indecent assault after he allegedly inserted his fingers into the genitals of the three-year-old girl in a swimming pool, when he had said he was teaching her to swim.

The judge sitting on the matter had earlier convicted him to a fine of GHc1,200 and GHc4,200 as compensation to the victim, but the mother of the victim rejected the compensation.

The case has thus been recalled by the judge, and will be heard again on Wednesday in the wake of a Citi News report on the matter.

Background

When the Indian national, along with a counterpart offered the swimming lesson, the mother of the children initially hesitated, but she agreed after the strangers convinced her that learning to swim early was the best way.

While the Indians were with the girl, the mother was filming them with her phone and in between the session, the woman noticed her daughter was crying, but she misinterpreted it as a reaction to the fear of being in the pool.

The doctor who conducted medical examinations on the three-year-old girl concluded her genitals were bruised by the penetration of a finger.

The police were involved, but the mother of victim suspected an attempt to cover up the matter.

Her attempts to get the Tarkwa Police to follow up on the issue proved futile, forcing her to fall on the Nsuta Police to effect his arrest.

Her confidence in the police began to shrink after their suspicious conduct with the bosses of the Indian suspect.

According to the woman, who spoke to Citi News, in the course of pursuing the matter, the Indian suspect sought an out of court settlement, but soon changed his mind, saying he was ready to face the court.

She also lamented how the police prosecutor impressed on the judge that presided over the matter in court to fine the suspect rather than to jail him.

She said she was forced watch the police negotiate the compensation from an initial GHS8,400 suggested by the judge, to GHS4,200.

‘Defiled’ 3-yr old girl at risk of long-term trauma – Doctor

Dr. Joseph Darko, the Physician who examined the three-year-old girl alleged to have been sexually violated in a swimming pool at Tarkwa in the Western Region, is worried about the potential trauma the girl could grow up with.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Dr. Darko said, “the implications of such an action will probably not be felt now. Apart from the pain the little girl went through, she probably will also [suffer] the long-term effects of what has happened.”

By: Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana