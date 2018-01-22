Gov’t must clear ‘3 months salary policy’ arrears – Volta CCT

The Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) in the Volta Region, is calling on the government to expedite action in clearing the arrears of all teachers who were affected by the three-months pay policy by end of January, or face the wrath of all teachers across the country.

The teachers maintain that, the three-months pay policy was an unfavorable policy introduced by the Mahama government to make up for several months of accrued salaries unduly delayed as a result of the bureaucratic processes involved in the appointment of new teachers.

The teachers say they are now worse off with this policy since the three months’ pay is not forthcoming.

Addressing the Media in Ho, the Volta Regional Chairman, Solomon Takyi, applauded the new government for their decision to scrap the policy, but asked that affected teachers be paid their outstanding monies due them.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, since the introduction of the three months pay policy, teachers have been subjected to series of validation exercises some of which required affected teachers to queue and show all documents to enable them to receive their money. All these exercises yielded little or no result.”

“…I wish to commend the government for their support to make three (3) months pay killer policy a thing of past by securing financial clearance and all the necessary documentation for salary payment before issuing appointment letters to newly recruited teachers”.

He however accused personnel at the Controller and Accountant General of favoritism in disbursing the salaries, warning that such actions would create problems for the teacher unions.

“Our checks revealed that, salary arrears are being paid to teachers who go to negotiate with personnel at the Controller and Accountant Generals Department at a fee. When this continues, the purpose for the three (3) months pay policy will be defeated. I, therefore call on all the stakeholders to ensure those salary arrears are paid to deserving teachers by the end of January 2018 or face the wrath of teachers”.

–

By: King Nobert Akpabli/citifmonline.com/Ghana