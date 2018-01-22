Aflao: Customs impound ‘smuggled’ luxury Benz vehicles

Customs officers at the Aflao border have impounded two luxury vehicles allegedly smuggled into the country and parked at the official residence of the Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive, Elliot Edem Agbewornu.

The vehicles; Mercedes Benz 190 SL and 300 SL, according to the Municipal Chief Executive, were brought into the country by a gentleman who introduced himself to security personnel as a National Security operative.

The cars were parked in the official residence of the Chief Executive which is currently under renovation for him to permanently move in.

Security personnel within the residency claimed the said man brings in cars from Togo and later tow them to Accra.

Francis Ahorgah, a caretaker of the residence who said he could make the said suspect out, claimed that he always brings vehicles into the yard at night and later sends them to Accra.

The MCE told Citi News he instructed his security guards to prevent him from entering the premises whenever he shows up again.

But on his latest visit was on Wednesday night at about 11:00pm, he together with an acclaimed Police escort forced their way and parked the two vehicles in the house despite restrictions from the security at post.

The security at post alerted the MCE who swiftly called for the assistance of the Ghana Revenue Authority and other security agencies.

The Assistant Commissioner in charge of the Aflao Border, Frank Cudjoe Ashong, Mr. Ashong, who said no one has since shown up to claim ownership of the said vehicles narrated the incidence to Citi News.

“When my men went, they met them about to leave so they intercepted the vehicles. The Benze 190 SL which is 59 years old and the Benze 300 SL a 27-year-old car. When we saw the vehicles they were on towing cars covered with a tapoli. We gave the owner the benefit of the doubt probably he cleared the cars from Tema port; so we detained them pending the production of valid documents. However, no one claimed ownership so the Commissioner instructed that we convert the detention to seizure and sent an investigator to bring the vehicles to Accra for further investigations” he narrated.

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana