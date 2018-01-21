Support my gov’t to succeed – Nana Addo tells NPP supporters

President Akufo-Addo has charged supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party [NPP], to avoid all forms of disagreements and conflicts which may affect the unity of the party.

He asked them to rally behind the government and give it the needed support to succeed.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he addressed party supporters at an annual meeting in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

He commended the supporters for their respective roles in the party’s election victory, urging them to ignore critics of the government who doubt it can fulfill all of its campaign promises.

“I first came here to thank you for supporting me and the NPP to win the last elections. Secondly, those who said we cannot achieve our promises if given the mandate, let us make them see that given the chance, we will do all of them. Continue to support the party and me. Let them know you are giving us the needed support….Don’t be engaged in conflicts. Do away with acrimony to divide you. Stand firmly for the NPP,” he said.

Some members of the party have expressed different misgivings about the conduct of some officials of the party.

As the party begins election of polling station executives, who will in turn elect officers to manage the various constituencies across the country, some supporters have expressed their dissatisfaction with some processes.

In the Tema East Constituency for instance, there was a standoff between party members hoping to buy and file their nomination forms, and party officials who were perceived to be delaying the process.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana