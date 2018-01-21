Help fight galamsey – Local Gov’t Minister to MMDCEs

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, has called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to help in government’s fight against illegal small scale mining also known as galamsey, in the country.

She also advised the MMDCEs to strive to overcome the developmental challenges in their respective areas by adopting modern strategies to generate adequate internally generated funds to prosecute their development agenda.

These two pillars, according to her, will form the criteria for the assessment and evaluation of the MMDCEs and urged them to be committed and professional in the discharge of their duties.

“So for your tenure as MMDCEs, these are the two areas that we want to see results. Of course you must continue with your administrative work as MMDCEs but we are saying that these are the two things you will be marked on. Your ability to increase revenue generation capacity in the district and your ability to work, mobilize the committee to work against illegal mining activities and it’s not for nothing the President has mandated the inter-ministerial committee to come and inaugurate your committees and give you training to discharge your duties”, she emphasized.

Hajia Mahama was speaking at the opening day of training for members of the District Committees Against Illegal Mining (DCIM) drawn from the Asutifi North, Asutifi South, Tano North, Dormaa Central and Dormaa East held in Kenyasi in the Brong Ahafo Region

The Committees are aimed at equipping its members with the requisite skill to combat the illegal mining menace.

The committee are Chaired by the Municipal, Metropolitan and District Chief Executive (MMDCEs), with representation from the traditional authorities, Environmental Protection Agency, Minerals Commission, Forestry Commission, Security Agencies, Immigration Service and three nominees from the assemblies.

She observed the MMDCEs were responsible for the total development of their areas and urged them to collaborate with their various DCIM, to fight galamsey which is a priority project of the President.

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi commended the chieftaincy institution for their constant and dedicated support to tackle the problems caused by illegal mining and encouraged them to continue to extend that support to the DCIM.

He noted big empires and society in history had collapsed due to community’s destructive of the vegetative cover and water bodies.

“This is the first time in the history of Ghana that we have about four ministries coming together to a form an Adhoc committee and demonstrates the commitment of the President. So if you are a DCE and Chairman of the Security Council and fail to use this power to affect change, the nation will be disappointed in you”, he charged.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asutifi North, Anthony Mensah, on behalf of his colleagues pledged their commitment to partner all stakeholders to arrest the dangers of illegal mining and protect the country’s lands, forest and water resources for generations yet unborn.

He hoped the work of the various DCIM will demonstrate commitment by monitoring and reporting on anti-galamsey activities and prayed the work of Operation Vanguard and the Media Coalition against Illegal Mining will continue to complement the committee’s work.

–

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana