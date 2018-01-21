Butcher remanded for allegedly defiling two minors

Abdul Jalilu Musah, a 28-year-old butcher accused of defiling two minors in his room at Nima has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

Musah, who is reported to have defiled the victims aged ten and eleven, pleaded not guilty to the two counts of defilement.

According to Musah, he had been framed and would never commit such an act since he has a girlfriend who has been visiting him.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin Doku, remanded Musah into Police custody to reappear on February 1.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, who held brief for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Adolphine Dzansi, said the victims live with their parents at Nima.

The Prosecution said Musah also resides in the same vicinity.

On December 24, 2017 the accused is believed to have lured the victims into his room and defiled them in turn.

According to the Prosecution, the eleven-year-old victim unable to bear the pain, three days later informed her mother about her ordeal.

When the ten-year-old victim was confronted over the issue, she confirmed the sexual encounter with the accused.

The Prosecution said both victims were issued with medical report forms and the matter was transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit at Nima.

Source: GNA