Mugabe forgot he fired me – Zimbabwe President Mnagangwa [Video]

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly claimed that his predecessor Robert Mugabe had forgotten he had fired him a week before a military intervention that culminated on the nonagenarian’s ouster last year.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Mnangagwa said this during a one-day state visit to Mozambique this week.

Mnangagwa revealed that in a telephone conversation between him and Mugabe, the nonagenarian enquired about his (Mnangagwa’s) whereabouts and was told that he was in South Africa following reports that elements within the ruling party were plotting to kill him.

Mnangagwa said that as the two were talking, he realised that Mugabe did not remember firing him a week earlier.

This then raised questions about who had been making decisions on behalf of the soon to be 94-year-old leader, as his loyalists had often claimed that he was still mentally fit and was making decisions on his own.

Mnangagwa’s remarks came after his spokesperson George Charamba recently claimed that the veteran leader tried to reinstate his ex-deputy in his previous post.

Charamba revealed that Mugabe desperately tried to reappoint his former deputy at the height of massive street protests against him. Charamba was involved in the negotiations that eventually led to Mugabe stepping aside.

In his interview about the upheaval that shook the country at the end of last year, Charamba also described how Zimbabwean border guards attempted to shoot Mnangagwa as he sought to flee, fearing for his life.

“Mnangagwa recounted a scuffle at the Mozambican border where officials attempted to shoot him, but were disarmed by one of his twin sons,” reported Zimbabwe’s Daily News.

Mnangagwa has previously said that he feared an attempt would be made on his life after his personal protection officers were withdrawn following his sacking.

He subsequently made it to an airstrip where an acquaintance sent a private plane which carried him to South Africa from where he negotiated with Mugabe.

Click below to watch the video:



–

Source: news24