Chelsea win easily without Alvaro Morata

Chelsea got back to winning ways after they ran riot in a 4-0 win over Brighton.

Goals from Willian, Victor Moses and a brace from Eden Hazard saw the Blues move back up to third in the Premier League.

All eyes were on the game as out-of-form striker Alvaro Morata missed the game due to suspension, giving second choice Michy Batshuayi a chance to impress.

While the Belgian did not score, the Chelsea front line looked more fluid than it has done in recent games.

And many Chelsea fans were quick to draw comparisons to a Chelsea team with and without the Spaniard.

Source: Talksport