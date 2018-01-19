Consumer agency lauds Minister’s action on British Airways

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has commended the Aviation Ministry for its stance against substandard services by British Airways.

The Minister of Aviation, Cecelia Dapaah on Thursday (18th December, 2018) issued a strong warning to British Airways over substandard services.

She added that government will take drastic action against the airline if it continues to provide substandard treatment to passengers flying its routes to Ghana.

The warning follows an incident that occurred on a bedbug-infested British Airways plane, bound for the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) from Heathrow.

The cabin crew of the aircraft after seeing the bedbugs few minutes before takeoff protested, and subsequently walked off, leading to a delay in the flight.

In an interview with Citi Business News, the Head of Programs and Research at the Consumer Protection Agency, Nana Peprah said Ghanaians must report such treatment to the right authorities to be dealt with.

“The Minister did very well and the President himself also made the same complaint to the airline when they decided to move us from terminal three to terminal five. So I support this call from the minister seriously.”

“Ghanaians who face such treatment must always report such especially to the CPA or any other agency when they believe services that they are entitled to do not meet their standard. If we all do that and if we are all able to do that then definitely they will change towards us” he urged.

He went on to narrate instances where Ghana had been treated unfairly.

“It is not just the British Airways. We also had another problem with KLM when we were told that “Ghana must go” bags should not be allowed on their airlines. So if you are telling me I am not supposed to bring onboard something that I do from my home country onto your airline then definitely you don’t want me on your flight and that’s the way it is” he added.

–

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana