Airtel Tigo workers up in arms over redundancy packages

Some workers of Airtel Tigo have expressed their displeasure over what they say is the unfair treatment in the redundancy package being offered to them by the new management of the merged entity.

Information available to Citi Business News indicates that the issue has led to tension between the workers and the management.

The agitated workers, most of whom are from Airtel, say the offers are in sharp contrast to what was agreed earlier by the Communications Ministry, management as well as workers following the merger.

The National Communications Authority (NCA), in September last year [2017], approved the merger between Tigo and Airtel.

The new entity assumes the second biggest telecom in terms of market share.

Meanwhile Citi Business News understands management has been meeting with the aggrieved workers over the issue and a solution is expected by next week.

–

By: Citibusinessnews.com/Ghana