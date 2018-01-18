Joe Mettle challenges MUSIGA’s Top 20 Songs for 2017

The 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ Artiste of the Year, Joe Mettle has expressed doubt about the authenticity of the list of 20 songs that had much radio airplay in 2017.

The list which excludes gospel songs has raised controversies on the back of explanations that gospel songs did not have enough radio airplay in 2017.

According to gospel musician Joe Mettle who spoke in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM, “without research, one can tell gospel songs are played constantly on air.”

He challenged the list which was compiled by Qisimah Insight, saying he did not believe the research was well done.

“Until we are shown the bases of the research, the top 20 most played songs is just their opinion and that cannot be challenged,” Joe noted.

While some arts and entertainment critics have said the list should have included at least a gospel song, others also hold the opinion that gospel music did not fare well in 2017.

Joe Mettle, whose ‘Bo Noo Ni’ has been described as one of the top gospel songs in Ghana at the moment, released the ‘God of Miracle’ album.

Some have asserted that he is likely to win the VGMA Artiste of the Year award again this year.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana