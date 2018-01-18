Herbert Mensah pays tribute to Komla Dumor 4-yrs on [Video]

Today marks the fourth anniversary of the passing of Komla Dumor, the famous Ghanaian journalist who worked for BBC World News and was the main presenter of its programme Focus on Africa.

Dumor died on 18 January 2014 in his London home after a cardiac arrest, having been on the air the day before.

Herbert Mensah, President and Board Chairman of the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), and Komla were extremely close friends.

Herbert remembered this day in a video note from Europe as though it was yesterday.

The video note is below

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana