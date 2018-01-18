Former BoG Governor buys Tamale City FC

Former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Nasiru Issahaku, has acquired ownership of a new division one club Tamale City FC formerly of Guan United.

The Former Senior Public Sector Specialist at the World Bank, who is the majority shareholder, acquired 50% of the shares of the club with former Ghana Football Association chairman, Alhaji M.N.D Jawula Lepowura, now owns 10% shares of the club.

Brother of former President of the Republic of Ghana, Ibrahim Mahama, owns the rest of the shares of the club with Executive Committee member of GFA Jones Abu Alhassan being the Chief Executive Officer of the club.

By: Mohammed Mutaka/Diamond FM/citifmonline.com/Ghana