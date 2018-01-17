N/R: Infrastructure deficit impeding teaching of ICT

The Gbolo Alzariya English and Arabic Primary school in the Sagnarigu district is one of many schools in the Northern Region without Information Communication and Technology (ICT) laboratories and tools.

The school’s headmistress, Madam Mahama Maria, revealed to Citi News that the only laptop used for teaching the pupils has been out of commission since 2015.

According to her, a philanthropist donated the said laptop to the school with a population of 430 students.

“We have an ICT teacher in the school. In the past we used to have a laptop which someone gave to the school to use but it’s been spoilt for about two years now,” she said

“It is a big problem for us that we have an ICT teacher in the school and yet there is no laptop for us to use and teach the students.”

The ICT teacher, Samuel Wedaga expressed his frustration with the current situation saying “We don’t even have a single computer and ICT is a practical subject. Without the computer when you teach the theory it becomes abstract to the kids and so we need computers for the pupils to feel the practical aspect.”

He appealed to government and other philanthropists to assist the school.

Given the importance of the practical aspects of studying ICT, the absence of the requisite infrastructure had created a huge problem.

With the world wholly embracing technology, the study of Information, Communication and Technology is an integral part of the academic schedule of schools in the country.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana