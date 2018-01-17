Man jailed 18 years for robbing mobile money vendor

A man who attacked and robbed a mobile money vendor at knifepoint of his cash, recharge cards and mobile phones, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison with hard labour by the Juaso Circuit Court.

Kofi Agyei was handed the jail term after he pleaded guilty to the crime.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Birikorang Peasah, told the court, presided over by Yusif Assibey, that the incident happened on December 13, 2017, at Patrensa in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality.

He said the victim, Sheila Fosua, had closed from work and was returning to the house at about 9: 20 pm, when the convict emerged from nowhere, pulled out a knife and ordered her to surrender the two handbags she was carrying or get stabbed.

She hesitated and Agyei scooped a handful of sand which he threw into her eyes.

He then snatched the bags containing cash of GH¢1,700.00, three mobile phones and recharge cards worth GH¢53.00 and fled.

Ms Fosua then made a formal report to the police leading to his arrest.

The prosecution said Agyei confessed to the crime in his caution statement.

Source: GNA