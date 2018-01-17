3 suspects arrested for carrying explosives remanded

The three suspects who were arrested for possessing devices believed to be explosives, have been remanded into prison custody by an Accra District Court.

The suspects; Ismaila Ali Musah, Abdul Karim Yakubu and Osman Hassan, were arrested by the Odorkor Divisional Police Command upon police intelligence.

According to a statement issued by the Police Service, the suspects are expected to reappear in court on the 30th of January 2018.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu, says investigations are currently ongoing to get police officers who released photos of the suspects arrested.

“Whether the Police investigation will extend to determine other connections within the country, I think with my statement I did mention that apart from finding out their links, they are going to also look for their potential allies and that includes within and outside the country.”

“We also wanted to find out whether the grenades are actual grenades. We normally would have to resort to the specialist, experts to do the forensic analysis and report, but as at now I am unable to tell you the exact report that is coming out from the laboratory…” Mr. Asante Apeatu said.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana