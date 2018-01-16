N/R REGSEC mobilizes relief items after North Gonja clashes

The Northern Regional Security Council is mobilizing food items and water for victims of the recent chieftaincy clashes between Gonjas and Tampulimas in the North Gonja district.

Hundreds of displaced persons, particularly children and women, have sought refuge in the bushes and are living there without the basic necessities following the renewed clashes in the area.

After visiting the troubled communities, the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed decried the living conditions of the residents, hence the need to mobilize food and other relief items for their upkeep.

He bemoaned the situation saying, “Women and children have been sleeping in the bushes for the past three days. The sad thing is that, small children are getting diarrhoea and some of them will suffer from pneumonia.”

“Immediately, we are mobilizing gari, sugar and other items that they can consume without having to prepare.”

He stated that the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) would be meeting with some chiefs from the North Gonja district today [Tuesday].

“We will not sit down and allow anybody to use any barbaric method to fight people just because they think some people don’t deserve to be chiefs or they don’t own land,” he said.

“For this time we have to treat these as criminal matters and let the law take its own course. That is why I made it very clear that after further interrogations if it demands that some of the chiefs are perpetrators, we will lock them up to deter others.”

Salifu Saeed revealed that security operatives deployed to the troubled communities on Monday have arrested more suspects.

He also added that five AK 47 rifles and several cartridges of ammunition were retrieved from the crime scene.

Two persons died whilst several others were injured following the weekend’s chieftaincy clashes in the North Gonja district.

Parts of the Diisah and Salugu communities in the North Gonja district were set ablaze following the weekend’s renewed chieftaincy clashes between the Gonjas and Tampulimas.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana