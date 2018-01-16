Nana Addo endorses Twyford Ceramics factory [Photos]

Twyford Ceramics factory, a newly established tile-manufacturing company, on Saturday received the endorsement of Nana Akufo-Addo at Shama district in the Western Region.

The factory, which is into the production and distribution of tiles, is estimated to have cost $77.26 million to establish and will operate at a designed production capacity of 14.4 million square meters per year with annual sales projected to be $82.8 million.

Speaking before the commissioning, President Akufo-Addo praised the investors for putting up the factory.

“I congratulate the chairperson, board, management and directors of Sunda International for the decision to establish the factory here in Shama. It will not only reduce our country’s ceramic tiles import bill but will also create employment for the young men and women resident here,” the President said.

The President praised the company for sourcing all its raw materials locally and providing employment for the teeming youth in the area.