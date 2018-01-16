MASLOC cars ‘rot’ away as price re-negotiation continues

Citi News can confirm that the vehicles handed over to the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in 2016 on hire purchase by the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre [MASLOC], have been left at the mercy of the weather.

The vehicles, comprising a hundred 33-seater buses and 250 saloon cars, are currently parked at the premises of National Security near the Accra International Conference Centre.

MASLOC, during the John Mahama administration, signed an agreement with MAC Autos and Spare Parts Ghana Limited to procure the cars at an agreed amount of GHc62.2 million for subsequent sale on hire purchase arrangement to GPRTU.

But negotiations on the payment terms for the vehicles between GPTRU and MASLOC, was inconclusive.

Speaking to Citi News on the matter, Chief Executive of MASLOC, Steven Amoah, assured that the cars would be distributed in the first quarter of the year after a re-negotiation of the price is concluded.

“…We were trying to renegotiate the prices and other terms with the suppliers so that we will have a good deal for whoever would have the opportunity to use the car so that they can also pay MASLOC. It’s almost at the tail end of the whole arrangement. No matter what it is, first quarter of this year, this whole thing will come to an end,” he added.

He explained that the reason why the vehicles had taken long to be disbursed was because they had a problem with the prices.

“The problem we have was the prices, we thought that it will be difficult for people to afford and make any economic gains. If you are to consider the MPV of the whole project, it wouldn’t be possible, feasible or appropriate to give them out because it will be difficult for them to pay,” he said, adding that the stakeholders will soon take a conclusive decision on it.

We can’t cancel ‘over-priced’ cars deal now

The Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, Stephen Amoah, had earlier told Citi News his outfit cannot immediately terminate the contract with MAC Autos & Spare Parts Ghana Limited for the supply of 350 cars although they believe cost was inflated.

He said a termination of the contract, which was signed under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, may result in the payment judgment a debt, hence the need to critically examine it.

“I don’t want to move beyond the jurisdiction in terms of expertise. There is a legal component of the contract. If I don’t take care and I throw everything away, I can let my government be sued. I don’t even understand whether the contract is right or wrong,” Stephen Amoah added in October 2017.

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana