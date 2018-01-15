Drivers dismiss Uber rebranding reports

The Ghana Road Transport Co-ordinating Council (GRTCC), has dismissed reports of a purported meeting with the Transport Ministry where driver unions have called for Uber cars to be rebranded into normal taxis operating in the country.

Reports of the said meeting and the drivers’ appeal dominated social media over the weekend attracting mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

Commercial taxi drivers have raised several concerns over Uber’s operations which have bordered on taxes, unfair competition, among others.

But the Secretary of the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council, Andrews Kwakye tells Citi Business News arguments for rebranding of Uber cars have not yet been tabled before the Ministry.

“No such meeting has taken place. Infact with issues concerning Uber, there is a little the transport operators can do about because it is an international brand. The rules are clear. We are not fighting for anybody. What we are saying is we will make sure the government derives its taxes and everything that is deemed for the country”.

He continued that “and they have assured us that through their registration and their international affiliations their taxes and others are being taken care of. So I don’t think any issue will call for such an urgent meeting”.

Meanwhile the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has disclosed that it will revive discussions on regulating Uber’s operations in Ghana in its meeting with the Transport Ministry soon.

Chairman of the GPRTU, Robert Sabah tells Citi Business News he is hopeful the discussions will yield positive results going forward.

“The fact remains that in accordance with road traffic regulations 2012, LI 21, 80 it has been stipulated that if you want to operate in a form of a taxi, the four sides must be painted yellow. But the Uber is operating like taxis but have not painted their vehicles in accordance with the rule. So they are flouting those rules,” he said.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana