Amidu’s appointment rekindles hope for corruption fight – CDD

The Executive Director Center for the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi has said the nomination of Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor has raised his belief in President Akufo Addo’s commitment to the fight against corruption.

Speaking at a public discussion on the assessment of President Akufo Addo’s first year in office, the Executive Director of CDD Ghana said although his hopes have been rekindled, the actions of current government officials still cast some doubts about the government’s overall anti-corruption fight.

“Until yesterday, in my view, credible actions to curb corruption and address other governance challenges lagged behind…yesterday’s nomination of Mr. Amidu for the special prosecutor’s position has rekindled my hope that Nana Addo means business when he talks about combating corruption,” he said.

Prof. Gyimah-Boadi explained that Amidu has proven to be a very courageous person describing him as someone who has the tenacity to pursue corrupt officials from any side of the political divide.

“I say so because of Mr. Amidu’s pedigree, his track record of anti-corruption and public interest litigation, his courage, his independence mindedness, his tenacity – all the attributes you will need for a job like that. And I also believe that this is an appointment that has the potential to strike fear in the people within and outside the president’s own party. And we believe we can now look forward to robust actions to corruption,” he added.

Amidu heads Special Prosecutor’s Office

Martin Amidu, a member of the NDC and a former Attorney General, was named as the Special Prosecutor by the President today, Thursday, January 11, 2018.

He is expected to be vetted and approved by Parliament in the coming days.

Amidu’s appointment has been hailed by many as a masterstroke giving his own outspokenness against perceived acts of corruption by state officials.

‘Wise and prudent’

A former Commissioner on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Emile Francis Short, commended the President on the appointment of Martin Amidu as the country’s first Special Prosecutor.

According to him, this is a clever and judicious decision on the side of the President in his efforts to fight corruption, saying the President should be congratulated.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana