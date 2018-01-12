Shatta Wale buys Toyota Camry for Captan [Video]

Shatta Wale has gifted a brand new Toyota Camry to Captan, a member of his SM Militants.

Earlier, the dance hall king had announced on social media that he was going to surprise one of the Militants.

The Militants are three up and coming artistes Shatta Wale is projecting. They were featured on his ‘Taking Over’ song which made a good showing on the music scene in 2017. The Militants is comprised of Joint 77, Addi Self and Captan while asking his fans to make a wild guess on what it would be.

Shatta Wale did the presentation via Facebook Live, surrounded by the Shatta Movement crew.

Captan, after receiving the gift, said: “I don’t even know what to say. I’m over excited, I’m speechless.”

Shatta Wale noted that if he was a producer, he would always make sure his artistes feel comfortable like he has done for Captan.

“We wan show the world say we dey live in love. This be talent. This be what I go do give my artistes if I be producer for Ghana. We go fit protect and help wanna country grow without any help.”

Last year, Shatta Wale gifted his mum Elsie Evelyn Avemegah a Kia Rio car. Despite his controversial nature, most people have expressed their admiration for the dance hall artiste for such kind gestures.

Watch the video below:

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana