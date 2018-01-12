Bimbilla curfew reviewed after sporadic gunfire

The Ministry of Interior has reviewed the curfew it imposed on the Bimbilla Township following recent reports of sporadic gunfire in the area.

The curfew, which previously spanned six hours from 10:00pm to 4:00am has been reviewed to the period from dusk to dawn [6:00pm to 6:00am] effective today, Friday, January 12, 2018.

“The Minister of the Interior has on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument reviewed the existing curfew hours for Bimbilla Township from 10:00pm to 4:00am to 6:00pm to 6:00am effective this Friday, January 12, 2018,” the Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery said in a statement issued today.

The township has been placed under a curfew for wellfollowing some protracted chieftaincy conflicts.

3 dead, 8 injured from sporadic gunshots in Bimbilla

Three people died in Bimbilla with eight others injured in an attack on Thursday by unknown assailants.

According to eyewitnesses, two persons on a motorbike allegedly shot at them and sped off.

Five of the injured victims with various degrees of injury are receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, with three others at the Bimbilla Hospital.

The incident led to sporadic shootings in some parts of the troubled town.

RCC endorses review of curfew

The Northern Regional Coordinating in a statement endorsed the review of the curfew.

The Regional Security Council at its meeting held on Friday, January 12, 2018 extensively discussed the above report and agreed with the recommendations that;

i.The curfew in Bimbilla Township be reviewed from the current 10:00pm to 4:00am to 6:00pm to 6:00am.

ii.There be an immediate ban on the use of motorbikes to transport more than one person.

iii.There be an immediate ban on drumming and dancing in the Bimbilla Township.

iv.There be an immediate reinforcement of security in the district.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

