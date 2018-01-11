Samsung reveals when it will launch its Galaxy S9

It was apparent for a while now that Samsung will not launch its Galaxy S9 at this year’s CES, meaning the next probable date is near the beginning of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which kicks off on Feb 26.And now we know that this is indeed the case.

Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh said as much at a press conference in Las Vegas, ZDNet reports.

Koh didn’t share any additional details about the phone, except that the sales date will be revealed at the launch event in February as well.

This confirms a Bloomberg report from December that said Samsung will launch two versions of the Galaxy S9, the regular variant and a larger, S9+ variant, at a February event.

Rumors about the S9 says it’ll come with a 5.8- and 6.2-inch screen, a vertically positioned dual camera (with a fingerprint scanner underneath), a Snapdragon 845 processor (or the freshly announced Exynos 9 Series 9810), and 6GB of RAM.

Samsung typically (but not always) launches a flagship smartphone at or just before the Mobile World Congress, which usually happens in late February. Last year’s Samsung Galaxy S8 was launched a month later than usual, though, in March, while the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge were launched at MWC 2016.

Koh also addressed a perpetual Samsung rumor — that the company would launch a foldable phone. Repeating his comments from Sept. 2017, Koh said Samsung will reveal such a device next year.

–

Source: Mashable