Savelugu: Radiya D/A Primary pupils study on bare floor

Pupils of Radiya English and Arabic Primary school in the Diare Township of the Savelugu/Nanton Municipality in the Northern Region, have to sit or lie on the bare floor to study due to the lack of furniture required for effective teaching and learning in the classrooms.

Despite having a total student population of 437, the school has less than 10 dual desks and eight teachers.

The school accommodates Kindergarten One and Two pupils in one class, while Primary Four and Five pupils are also camped in one class.

According to the school’s acting headteacher, Mohammed Mumuni, the dire situation is affecting the performance of the students.

He said some of the pupils sometimes go to school with chairs from their homes. “We are compelled to multi-grade primary one and five. We keep the students in one classroom and another classroom is used for KG one and two,” he told Citi News.

“The total number of furniture we have in the school is less than 10, and so the pupils are compelled to sit on the floor, while others lie on the floor to write. In fact, the situation here is so appalling and our appeals to government and NGOs have proved futile,” Mohammed Mumuni bemoaned.

Some of the frustrated pupils, in a Citi News interview, called for support from philanthropists and government.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana