Bail hearing for Lebanese rape suspect set for January 15

The High Court trying the Lebanese national accused of raping his Ghanaian house-help, has set January 15, 2018, to rule on a bail application.

The suspect, Rabih Haddad, 39, who took ill in December, has been on admission at the Police Hospital, but in the custody of police, because he remains on remand.

Lawyers for the suspect filed the bail application citing health concerns.

The accused person’s wife wept in court at the last hearing, after the hearing of the bail application for her husband was adjourned again, as the State Attorney handling the case was absent due to ill-health.

Rabih Haddad’s Lawyer, Ralph Opoku Adusei, expressed displeasure with the adjournment on Monday, arguing that his client’s application could be heard with or without the presence of the State Attorney.

The family of the Lebanese say they are going through tough times, because they have been evicted from their home and are currently staying with friends, according to the Lawyer.

Rabih Haddad was arrested in December 2017 for the alleged rape at his home at the plush Airport Hills residential area.

He has since been in the custody of the police with his lawyer attempting to secure bail for him.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana