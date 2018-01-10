Akuse youth lament neglect by successive governments

Some youth in Akuse have bemoaned the lack of developmental projects and activities in the township under the administration of successive governments.

According to the youth, the town has remained the same for years with no improvements or any sign that the town will see any major development projects anytime soon.

They also complained that the entire community still lacks some basic social amenities.

In an interview with Samuel Amanor the promoter for the Akuse Youth For Development Association, he expressed worry about the kind of future that lies ahead of kids at Akuse.

“Am really concerned and worried about the lack of developmental projects in Akuse, I was born and bred here and from the time I was a child to now that am old everything I used to see in Akuse is still, the situation has even moved from bad to worse,” he said.

He also expressed his concerns about the ineffectiveness of the various public institutions and the deplorable stae of the buildings in the township.

“All our public buildings are in a state of collapse, our post office is in ruins, there are no sheds at the market, our roads are in deplorable states and children in our public schools are forced to learn in dilapidated structures. As youth we are concerned about the state of our town,” he said.

Samuel Amanor then made a passionate appeal to the government to as a matter of urgency come to their aid.

“We have a huge number of youths who are unemployed here in Akuse. Most of them have completed tertiary education and are degree, HND and diploma holders and have been home for more 6 years. We want the government to come and support us with something”.

“On behalf of youth in Akuse, I want to make a passionate appeal to the government. We want the Municipal Assembly to come to our aid as soon as possible, we need good roads to ply on, we need good structures as school buildings for kids here to feel safe when learning. We also want the assembly to come and renovate our post office”

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana