Senegal needs guts to make history at World Cup – El Hadji Diouf

Senegalese football legend El Hadji Diouf is of the opinion that the Russia 2018 World Cup presents a fine opportunity for the current Teranga Lions to etch their names in the history books of the game.

He, however, cautioned that achieving greatness will require more than mere football talent, which most agree Senegal have in good measure.

On his way out of the venue of the 2017 AITEO CAF Awards he spared a second to chip in, that a strong mindset is what will set Senegal apart and well on their path to greatness.

The former Liverpool forward,at age 21 made his mark on the world stage during Senegal’s fairytale journey to the quarterfinals of the Japan-Korea 2002 World Cup and was rightly rewarded with a place in the All-Star team of the competition.

“We have a good team and have nothing to worry about.

“We want to write the newest story of world football and I think my team is ready for that challenge.

“Football is crazy and it is not about what I will say or what Drogba or Eto’o say.

“It is about how many characters these guys will have.

“To make it to that point,it is not about talent but character.

“I hope they will show that character because at the highest level if you don’t show it you won’t get far, he revealed to Kwese Sports.

A Group H showdown with Japan, Colombia and Poland await Senegal with their opening match coming against the Polish.

By: Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana