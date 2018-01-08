Student killed in Sudan bread protests

Protests in Sudan over a sharp increase in the price of bread following the removal of government subsidies yesterday spread to the capital, Khartoum.

Police used tear gas against protesters who threw stones, burned tyres and blocked roads. In West Darfur, a student demonstrator was killed.

A junior interior minister warned that destructive protests would be dealt with forcefully.

The authorities have seized all copies of a number of newspapers which criticised the price rises.

Unrest over a cut in fuel subsidies in Sudan in 2013 led to weeks of disturbances in which the government acknowledged that more than 80 people were killed.

Source: BBC