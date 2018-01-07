KLM compensates stranded passengers with GHc50 each

At least 25 passengers of Dutch Airline KLM were yesterday [Saturday], left stranded at the departure hall of the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

The Airline operators allegedly overbooked the flight, leaving the passengers, including children as young as one, frustrated.

The passengers were reportedly each given GhC50 by the Airline as compensation.

Citi News’ Caleb Kudah was at the airport and spoke to some of the passengers who were supposed to be on the flight headed to London.

“They overbooked the flight so we are stuck here. We’ve been standing here close to three hours. They said their online system went down. All of a sudden they were doing only online people. They had closed the boarding gate before telling us,” a frustrated passenger lamented.

Another who was leaving Ghana for school in London said she will certainly not be able to make it to her lectures on Monday.

“Some people have to go back to school the following day and nobody is telling us anything. If I leave on Sunday, I will get there on Monday so I can’t make it for class obviously,” she added.

A brother of one of the passengers from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region told Caleb Kudah that he was at the airport to see his sibling off but admitted that they would have to return on Sunday for the flight.

“I’m from Kumasi and I’m here because of my brother. The flight has been overbooked and full. So we are just here, we were given only GHc50. This is so bad,” he added.

When contacted, a staff of KLM office at the Kotoka International Airport confirmed to Citi News that they overbooked the flight.

Stranded AWA passengers threaten to sue over delayed flight

A similar incident occurred in Tamale in the Northern Region in December 2017 where passengers of Ghana’s only surviving domestic air service provider, Africa World Airlines (AWA) were left stranded in Tamale because their flight was cancelled.

Some of the passengers have since threatened to sue the company as they lamented that the issue negatively affected their schedules.

TAP Air Portugal apologizes for ‘abuse’ of Ghanaian passengers

The management of TAP Air Portugal, also apologized to some Ghanaian passengers who were allegedly abused and assaulted by staff of the company at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra in December 2017.

The company said it had commenced investigations with the Ghana Airports Company into the matter.

Three passengers of the company reported a case of assault after some confusion over the boarding of their flight on 23rd December.

They said they were physically and verbally assaulted by a security officer when they arrived at the Kotoka Airport on Saturday to travel on the scheduled flight to Sao Tome and Principe.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

