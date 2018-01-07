Angel Carbonu takes over as NAGRAT president

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has sworn into office its newly-elected executives for a four-year term.

The Executives include Eric Angel Carbonu as President, Jacob Anaba as Vice President and Samuel Frank Dadzie as General Secretary.

The rest are Mr Michael Ayuraboya as Deputy General Secretary, Mr Isaac Lamptey as Finance Officer, Dr. Harriet k Annan as Publicity & Organizing Secretary and Madam Rebecca A Ocran as Ladies Of Excellence Coordinator.

They took the official Oath which was administered by a High Court Judge.

The Minister of Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh who was the guest of honour charged incoming executives to continue to engage government through dialoging to address pertinent issues. He also assures the association that government will continue to support their course.

The Immediate past President of the Association, Christain Addae Poku thank members of the Association for their immense support.

The newly sworn in NAGRAT president, Eric Angel Carbonu, used the opportunity to call on the government to withdraw the Education Decentralisation Bill.

–

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Photo Credit: Laila Abubakari