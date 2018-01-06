‘Trust your guts’ – Uber Brand Boss to Marketers

The Chief Brand Officer at ride-hailing giant Uber, Bozoma Saint John, has advised marketers in the country to always trust their instincts when advertising their brands or products to consumers.

According to her in spite of the importance of ‘book knowledge,’ it was crucial for marketers to be absolutely certain that what they are presenting to potential clients would attract them to the product if they were the ones being pitched.

Speaking at yesterday’s edition of Leadership Series organised by the African Leadership Initiative – West Africa (ALIWA), Madam Saint John argued that potential customers would never want to patronise products that the salespersons themselves do not trust.

Thursday afternoon’s edition of the ALIWA Leadership Speaker series saw hundreds of business owners, pioneers of industry and young entrepreneurs gather at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra to interact, share ideas and listen to the Uber executive as she shared her experiences at one of the world’s most renowned companies.

Dignitaries including Austrian-German-Ghanaian actor, Boris Kodjoe, Board Chairman of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Kenneth Ashigbey, Esther Armah, British-born playwright, radio host and political commentator, and a host of others graced the event which was held at the Labadi Beach hotel.

About ALIWA

ALIWA was launched in 2006 as a joint venture of the Aspen Institute, LEAP Africa (Nigeria), Databank Foundation (Ghana), and Tecno Serve.

ALIWA captures the energy, talent and the resolve of an emerging generation of leaders in Africa by employing the time-tested method of text-based dialogue modelled after the Aspen Institute’s renowned Henry Crown Fellowship program.

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana