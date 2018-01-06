NPP is ‘I’m not aware’ gov’t – Mahama teases

Former President John Dramani Mahama has mocked the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) describing it as an “I’m not aware government.”

The Akufo-Addo government has on several occasions tried to absolve themselves of blame over some controversial policies implemented by some public institutions in the country.

According to Mr. Mahama, in a bid to appear faultless in the eyes of Ghanaians, the government often denies knowledge of certain policies implemented by some state agencies, which have earned the ire of the public.

This has happened in cases such as the creation of 11 special courts for the prosecution of TV License fee defaulters, and the sale of mandatory first aid kits to drivers by the DVLA, compulsory insurance for national service personnel which has since been halted, among other things.

While addressing a teeming crowd of NDC members at Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region on Saturday during the party’s the 5th Unity Walk session, John Mahama said the governing party seems to be detached from the reality on the grounds.

“Of late, when something happens, the government will say they did not know anything about it. Someone said this is an unaware government. The NPP government said they are unaware of the Television Licence court, they are also unaware of the drivers getting first aid kits for their cars, they are also unaware of the $10,000 payment to sit by the President [Akufo-Addo] at the expatriate awards,” he said.

We’re not scared of Special Prosecutor

On the controversial Special Prosecutor office, John Mahama said although they are not scared of such an office, NDC members should support their colleagues who are hauled before it.

He also advised NDC members not to make any premature judgment on their colleagues dragged before the Special Prosecutor over corruption allegations.

“We the members of NDC are not scared –whether Special Prosecutor, Attorney General or state Attorney, we are not scared.”

“We the NDC members should not pass judgment on our colleagues because they are deemed innocent until they are proven guilty in a court of competent jurisdiction. So as long as they have not been proven guilty, it is our duty to show them some solidarity and make sure that at least they have proper legal representation,” he added.

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana