OMCs maintain prices for first pricing window in January

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have maintained their prices at the pumps for the first pricing window in January 2018.

Checks by Citi Business News at some major oil marketing companies have shown that the prices of fuel were kept unchanged for the period spanning January 1, 2018 to January 15, 2018.

A litre each of petrol and diesel is being sold at 4 cedis 49 pesewas at Goil.

Also, Shell kept its prices for a litre each of petrol and diesel unchanged at 4 cedis 49 pesewas.

Total Petroleum increased its prices by some four percent on Thursday, January 4, 2018.

A litre each of petrol and diesel therefore sold at 4 cedis 67 pesewas.

But as at the evening of Friday, January 5, 2017, the company has reviewed its price downwards.

The prices have since been reduced to 4 cedis 49 pesewas to per litre each of petrol and diesel.

It is unclear what may have led to the reversed decision but the OMCs that had increased their prices had attributed the increases to the rise in global crude oil prices.

But, SO Energy has increased its prices by about one percent for a litre of petrol and diesel to sell at 4 cedis 47 pesewas.

The development with OMCs maintaining their prices marks the fourth time that fuel prices have been kept unchanged despite the reduction by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in the price stabilization levy component on diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The NPA reduced the price stabilization levy by 70% each on diesel and LPG.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana