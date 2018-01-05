J.B. Danquah-Adu’s autopsy report missing — Pathologist

The autopsy report on the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, Mr J.B. Danquah-Adu, who was murdered on February 9, 2016, is missing.

Dr Lawrence Edusei, the pathologist who conducted the autopsy on the former legislator, revealed this at the Accra Central District Court on Thursday.

According to him, his house was burgled in September 2017 and the computer which contained the autopsy report and thousands of other autopsy reports was stolen by the thieves.

Dr Edusei was before the court, presided over by Ms Arit Nsemoh, after he had been subpoenaed in November 2017 to explain why he had not furnished the police with the full autopsy report, 21 months after Mr Danquah-Adu was murdered.

The subpoena followed concerns raised by police prosecutors that the pathologist had failed to release the report and all attempts to obtain it had proved futile.

The delay in the release of the report, the police said, had hampered their efforts to build a solid case against Daniel Asiedu, aka Sexy Don Don, and Vincent Bosso, aka Junior Agogo, the two men linked to the murder of the former

MP

Asiedu and Bosso are currently before the district court awaiting the commencement of committal proceedings which will facilitate their eventual trial at the High Court.

No payment, no report

Dr Edusei’s explanation led to more questions from the presiding magistrate, who asked the medical officer why he had decided to put the report on his computer and not submit it to the police.

The medical officer, who is currently on retirement, answered that he kept the report because he had not been paid by the Judicial Service for all the autopsies in relation to murder cases he had conducted for the past 15 years.