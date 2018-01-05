Clothing manufacturer calls for more Gov’t investment in SMEs

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sportswear manufacturer McKenzie Ghana, Michael Asare Yeboah has appealed to the government for more financial incentives for small and medium companies in the Brong Ahafo region.

This, he said, would enable small and medium-sized companies to create the needed job avenues for growth in the sector.

According to him, investment in that subsector was neglected last year, due government’s failure to award the contract for the manufacture of school uniforms and sports kits to them under the Free SHS Programme.

This has brought about the increment of cost production in the sector.

“We really went through some financial difficulties last year when the government’s directive did not award our companies with schoolhouse jerseys and sports kits contract. I am making an appeal to the government to intervene to avoid job cuts and redundancy” he explained.

He, therefore, appealed to business owners and residents from the area to offer job opportunities to the youth by investing in them and giving them entrepreneurship skills.

Mr Asare Yeboah made this known as an end-of-year party organized by his outfit to take stock of their activities during the year and plan their way forward.

“We have to believe and invest in our youth in the region because they are equally gifted as those in the big cities. We also have to give contracts to the manufacturing companies in the region for they are capable of producing quality products which meet the international standards, no wonder we won an award at last year’s AGI awards” he appealed.

He reiterated his commitment to employ the youth in the region and offer them free training in farming, fashion and design.

McKenzie Clothing was awarded at the 2017 Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) awards as the best company in Garments, Textiles and Leather.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana