UG debate team coach gets International Debating C’ttee appointment

The University of Ghana debate coach, Antonio Edem Asinyo, has been appointed by the International Debating Committee Council to serve on the equity committee for this year’s World Universities Debate Championship currently happening in Mexico City; WUDC2018.

The four-member equity committee includes Enting Lee (China), Velaria Hernandez Rodriguez (Mexico), Tasneem Elias (Qatar) and Antonio Edem Asinyo (Ghana).

The team’s responsibility is to create a safe environment for the over 1000 university debaters, adjudicators, observers and volunteers at the world’s biggest and most prestigious students’ event.

They are to ensure everyone is safe from discrimination, harassment, bullying and vilification, and foster equity, inclusion and respect for social and cultural diversity.

Equity operates during and outside of debates, during meals, socials, accommodation, or any activity run by the championship, be it face to face or online interactions.

Profile

Antonio has over 5 years of active national and international debating experience. He is credited with several debating initiatives and reforms.

He has also facilitated several debate workshops for several institutions in Ghana, notable among them being GTUC, UCC, Central, UEW, UPSA, UDS, Tema International School among others, and also coached the Ashesi Debate team.

The national and international award winning debater was the convener for the 8th Pan African Universities Debate championship hosted by the University of Ghana in 2015.

This is the 3rd participation of the University of Ghana, and thus has secured a vote at the council of the championship.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana