NDC begins manual re-registration of members

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has begun the manual re-registration of its members across the country.

According to the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the exercise, which began on Tuesday, December 2, 2018, will end in February.

The partyto pave way for re-registration following complaints that some non-NDC members were on the register.

The NDC, prior to the election in 2016, commenced the registration of its members through a biometric system targeting to capture about 1.5 million members of the party.

Despite the fact that it was only put together in 2016, several members of the opposition party have blamed breaches in the biometric register for the party’s embarrassing loss in last year’s polls.

Speaking on Accra based radio station, Asempa FM on Wednesday; the NDC General Secretary said after registering their members in all their 29,000 branches across the country, the exercise will be extended to cover their members abroad.

“A week before Christmas, I announced some reforms for the party ahead of 2018. I said that the re-registration will begin on January 2, 2018. We started the registration across the country on Tuesday. After registering members internally, we will then continue with our external members.”

Asiedu Nketia explained that two main reasons warranted the need for the re-registration exercise.

“There were two main accusations that came from the grounds – one was that there were too many non-party members on the register. The second was that some party members could not find their names on the register. We argued over it for some time and it was resolved that there should be a fresh registration.”

He noted that they are currently monitoring the process very carefully to ensure that the issues that riddled the previous register do not recur.

“We have to be careful so that those problems that occurred during the registration of the previous one do not re-occur,” he added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

