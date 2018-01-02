AMA gives hawkers one week to relocate for decongestion exercise

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has given all hawkers and traders encroaching on pavements, footbridges, and other open spaces within the metropolis a one-week ultimatum to relocate or be caught up in an impending decongestion exercise.

The assembly in a statement the activities of these hawkers and traders contribute to littering along roads in the city.

Some of the focus areas for the decongestion exercise include Kaneshie Market Area, Odorkor-Kwashieman road, Nima Highway, Agbobloshie, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and its environs.

The AMA said their activities were running contrary to the AMA hawkers bye-law of 2011 and section 117(1) of the road traffic regulations, 2012(L.I.2180).

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana