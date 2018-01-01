United go second after 2-0 win against Everton

Manchester United moved into second place in the Premier League after second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard gave them victory over Everton.

Martial curled the ball into the net from the edge of the area to break the deadlock before Lingard also bent a shot beyond Jordan Pickford from distance.

Juan Mata hit a post for United while Oumar Niasse spurned Everton’s best chances.

The win ends United’s run of three straight draws, while Everton, now without a win in four, stay ninth.

United looked to be close to their best in the second half, with Paul Pogba providing the assists for both goals.

Lingard’s stunning strike was his seventh in the league this season, all scored in nine appearances since 28 November.

–

Source: BBC