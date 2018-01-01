FDA warns against importation, sale of unregistered products

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned manufacturers and importers against the importation, sale and distribution of unregistered products.

A statement signed by Mrs Delese A.A Darko, Ag. Chief Executive Officer of FDA and copied to the Ghana News Agency, reminded all manufacturers and importers that the importation, sale and distribution of unregistered regulated products contravened the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851.

The Act indicates that a person shall not manufacture, import, export, distribute, sell or supply or expose any regulated product for sale unless the Authority has registered the product.

All food products including: alcoholic beverages, orthodox medicines, food supplements, herbal medicines, cosmetics, medical devices, household chemicals, Tobacco and Tobacco products.

The statement said effective January 1, 2018 the FDA would strictly apply the appropriate administrative charges for the importation, sale and distribution of unregistered regulated products as per the Fees and Charges (Amendment Instrument, 2013, LI. 2206), which classifies the offenses into Low-risk products, Medium risk products, and High risk products.

The statement urged all manufacturers, importers, distributers, wholesalers and retailers of FDA’s regulated products to take note of the directive and comply accordingly.

The statement urged the public to patronise only registered products.

Source: GNA