Expect major development in 2018 – Nana Addo

President Akufo Addo has asked Ghanaians to expect massive levels of development in the country in 2018.

According to the president, since his government came into power in 2017, it has built a strong foundation which is now ready for accelerated development.

Speaking at the technology exhibition organized by the Kristo Asafo Church, President Akufo said 2018 will be a better year than the previous one.

“In 2017 I said I was in a hurry but in 2018 it will be supersonic, we must help ourselves to improve Ghana. We should stop begging and be productive, we can do it, we have to do things on our own. If we don’t do this we can never develop “the president said.

He urged Ghanaians to be masters of technology in other to be self-sufficient and to support ‘Ghana beyond Aid.’

Several government officials, including the President himself, have consistently noted that it is imperative that Ghana attains financial independence from foreign donors for the sake of its dignity.

Nana Addo reiterated that his administration was committed to ensuring that it reduces the country’s dependence on donor support until the country becomes completely independent of aid.

He insisted that in order for the country to achieve its agenda to survive beyond aid, focusing on improving technology will be key.

“We have to be self-sufficient and stand on our own feet, and we are going to be able to do that if we are masters of technology like Apostle Kojo Sarfo is trying to be for us” the President added.

–

By: Sammi Wiafe & Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana