Mobile phone helps police arrest robber at Amasaman

Two persons have been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly robbing a mechanic of his motorbike at gunpoint at Ablorman, near Amasaman in Accra.

Luck, however, eluded the robber, Joseph Ahorde, a mason, who left his mobile phone at the scene, and same was used to trace him at his hideout in Ablorman, near Amasaman.

Ahorde then confessed to committing the robbery with Sulley Karim, a mechanic who was armed with a pump action gun on the day of the incident.

Charged with conspiracy to rob and robbery, Ahorde and Karim have pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, remanded them into Police custody to reappear on January 12.

Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Joseph Zormelo, is a motor rider residing at Obeyeyie whiles Ahorde and Karim reside at Ablorman.

Chief Inspector Adu said On December 24, this year, Zomerlo who was in charge of the motorbike with registration M-17-GR4840 was asked by Ahorde to transport him to Ablorman, near Amasaman.

Prosecution said on reaching a section of the road, Ahorde asked the complainant to stop which he did.

Not quite long, prosecution said Karim emerged from the bush with a pump action gun and ordered Mr. Zormelo to surrender his motor bike.

Prosecution said both accused persons snatched the motorbike and sped off. Complainant raised an alarm and witnesses came to the scene and a mobile phone belonging to Ahorde was found at the scene.

According to prosecution, the mobile which had the picture of Ahorde on the screen was used to trace Ahorde and he was picked up at Ablorman.

Prosecution said during interrogation, Ahorde admitted committing the offence with Karim.

Ahorde then led the Police to the house of Karim where the motorbike and pump action gun used in committing the crime were retrieved.

Source: GNA